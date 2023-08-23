Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ian Bainbridge had been competing on the Isle of Man since 2005

Rider Ian Bainbridge has died after a crash during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix, organisers have confirmed.

The 69-year-old, from Barnard Castle in Durham, was involved in a crash on the exit from Kirk Michael village on Tuesday evening.

He is the second competitor to have died during qualifying for the event.

"Ian had competed regularly at the Manx Grand Prix since 2005, missing only two events since his debut," the organisers said in a statement.

"A stalwart of the classic racing scene, he had raced his Manx Norton around the UK, the Pre TT Classic at the Southern 100, and the Bob McIntyre Memorial Races at East Fortune over many years.

"He was also a keen supporter of grass roots racing, helping new racers attain their licence as an active member of the North East Motorcycle Racing Club."

Bainbridge was on his first lap in the second qualifying session when the crash happened at about 19:30 BST.

The session was red flagged before being abandoned.

The section of the 37.75-mile (60km) course between Douglas Road Corner in Kirk Michael and Orrisdale North remained closed for about three hours following the incident.

The organisers have extended "profound sympathies to Ian's wife, his two daughters, his loved ones, and friends".

His death follows that of Colchester's Gary Vines, who died as a result of injuries he received in a crash at Ballagarey in Glen Vine on his first lap on Sunday afternoon.