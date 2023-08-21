Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Gary Vines made his debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2015

Rider Gary Vines has died after crashing during qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix, organisers have announced.

The 33-year-old from Colchester was involved in an accident at Ballagarey in Glen Vine on his first lap of the opening session of the 2023 event on Sunday afternoon.

The session was temporarily stopped while the crash was dealt with.

Organisers said that it was "with a heavy heart" that they had to confirm Vines had "succumbed to injuries".

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary's family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends," the Manx Grand Prix statement added.

Vines made his debut at the Manx Grand Prix (MGP) in 2015, taking victory in the Newcomers B Race.

He followed that with a podium finish in the Lightweight Race in 2018, as well as top-10 finishes at what was then the Classic TT.

He also took part in Supersport TT races in 2022 and 2023, lapping the 37.75-mile (60km) Mountain Course at a fastest speed of 118.488mph in the June event this year.