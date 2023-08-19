Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Priestley said volunteers were welcome to sign on to marshal throughout the event

Being part of the Manx Grand Prix during its centenary year will be "very special", the vice-chairman of the Isle of Man TT Marshals Association said.

Andrew Priestley said the longevity of the event meant it was "impressive" to be part of.

Marshals play an integral part in the event, as no racing can take place until the required 553 volunteers are in place around the course.

The MGP has traditionally been seen as a feeder race for June's TT races.

First run in 1923 as the Manx Amateur Road Races, the event was renamed the Manx Grand Prix in 1930.

Like the TT, the races are held on closed public roads around the 37.75-mile (60km) Mountain Course, which winds its way through villages and towns and has to be lined with the required number of marshals.

Priestley said the experience of being part of the event was a real draw to visiting motorbike fans from around the world who sign up to volunteer.

He said: "I think when you're here and you live with it, you don't appreciate quite how big this event is so a lot of motorbike fans around the world.

"And some of the people that marshal, marshal because they love marshalling and being involved in the event.

"They don't have to ride bikes, some of them have never been on a motorbike."

Qualifying for the 2023 event begins on Sunday afternoon

The 2023 event will see five races held on a mix of modern machinery and classic bikes, with the latter attracting entries from TT stars including Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and John McGuinness.

Traditionally held over two weeks in late August and early September, the MGP was truncated to nine days last year.

A repeat of that format for the centenary will see all five races packed into a four-day programme from 25-28 August.

Priestley said the approach to marshalling had evolved over the years, as the racing itself had.

However, he said the history of the races were still part of the attraction of being part of the event.

"It's a massive event, unique in the world, the hundred years this year, it's impressive to be part of that," he said.

"There's nowhere else that has an event, a road race this size, that's been going for this long.

"You see it on telly and it's impressive, but you see it in the flesh and it blows your mind. It's just racing on a different level."

The first qualifying session in the 2023 event takes place on Sunday.