Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin won 10 of the 22 stages at Rally Finland 2023 in their Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris Rally1 hybrid

Elfyn Evans has reduced the gap on World Rally Championship (WRC) leader Kalle Rovanpera to 25 points after winning Rally Finland.

Toyota driver Evans inherited the lead on Friday when team-mate Rovanpera rolled his GR Yaris and was forced to abandon.

The 34-year-old Welshman finished more than 39 seconds ahead of runner-up, Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville.

"It's been a pretty good weekend," said Evans.

"Of course we're sorry for the loss of Kalle at the start of the rally but after that it's been really fantastic to drive this car - it's such a joy to be behind the wheel on these roads and we're really happy with this one.

"It's been a fantastic atmosphere and great to have the support behind us.

"Of course, in terms of the Championship it's also not bad and we close the gap."

Finland's Rovanpera - the defending world champion - had been forced to retire from his home rally on the eighth special stage when the rear got away from him on a corner and ultimately left his Toyota on its roof.

Team-mate Evans lost time as he had to slow down when he want past Rovanpera's car but moved to the top of the rally standings with a six-second lead ahead of Belgian Neuville by the end of Friday.

The Welsh driver and co-driver Scott Martin, who took overall victory in Rally Croatia in April, had only won three WRC stages in 2023 prior to this weekend, but collected seven in a row on Saturday as they built an insurmountable advantage.

Evans, the 2021 winner, becomes one of just three non-Finns to win Rally Finland more than once and collects 25 points for victory, with a further five bonus points for winning the rally's final power stage.

A maximum 120 points remain available from four more events as the drivers head into round 10 of the 13-rally Championship, the Acropolis Rally Greece running from 7-10 September.

Ott Tanak, fourth in the World Championship, was also forced to retire in Finland, while fifth-placed Sebastien Ogier did not compete.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (after Rally Finland)

1 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 170 points

2 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 145 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 134 points

4 Ott Tanak (Est) Hyundai, 104 points

5 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 98 points