Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen won 15 of the weekend's 21 stages as they dominated Rally Estonia

Elfyn Evans has retained second place in the World Rally Championship (WRC) despite finishing fourth at Rally Estonia.

Welshman Evans is 55 points behind WRC leader Kalle Rovanpera, 22, who won in Estonia for a third consecutive year.

Thierry Neuville was runner-up, with Evans, 34, seven seconds behind third-placed Esapekka Lappi.

"It's not been so far away but just small details have made the difference really," said Toyota driver Evans.

"I guess we weren't fully, fully on it, so of course I am disappointed to have not made it onto the podium.

"That's how it is, we have to try and do better in Finland."

Rally Finland, which runs from 3-6 August, is round nine of the 13 rally championship.

Evans maintained his second place overall by finishing as runner-up on Rally Estonia's final power stage. He collected four bonus points to Neuville's one, as the Belgian could only manage fifth fastest on the final run.

Hyundai driver Neuville led after five stages in Estonia, before Finland's Rovanpera won 13 stages in a row to take his 10th WRC victory.

"An important event, this one," said Rovanpera.

"For the championship it's a really important place to get good points and the plan was this exactly.

"It's my favourite event of the calendar so I knew we had to push here, and it went well."

Estonia's Ott Tanak won six of the first eight stages but received a five-minute penalty for changing engine ahead of stage one and finished eighth, while eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier did not compete in round eight of the championship.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (after Rally Estonia)

1 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 170 points

2 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 115 points

3 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 112points

4 Ott Tanak (Est) Hyundai, 104 points

5 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 98 points