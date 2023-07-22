Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Brett Wilkinson and Joe Millard are delighted the competition is returning to the UK

Two of the world's leading sidecarcross riders will be flying the flag for Great Britain as the sport returns to the UK for the first time in 13 years.

Brett Wilkinson, from Portsmouth, and his passenger Joe Millard, from Frome in Somerset, are currently fourth in the World Sidecarcross Championship.

The pair will be competing at Cusses Gorse Moto Park in Salisbury on 29 and 30 July.

Wilkinson told BBC Sport he has waited a long time to race closer to home.

Millard says the passenger in the team has to "hold on for dear life"

"For the last thirteen years I've been riding grand prix and every time we had to go to Dover and Calais. So it's nice to drive here," he said.

The pair have had podiums at two of the three rounds held so far.

Sidecarcross is billed as an adrenaline-fuelled sport, where three wheels and two people per team battle against others in a fast-and-furious style ride.

Brad Skeates is from Waterlooville Motorcycling Club which helped get the event back on British shores.

"This is massive for the sport, the country and the south coast. Thirteen years is a long time to wait for it to get back in the UK," he said.

Passenger Millard explained how he stays behind the driver, leans in different directions for balance and "holds on for dear life".

"We do fall out or crash sometimes. And you just get back on the bike and go again," he added.

Jumps are also part of sidecarcross, along with speed and mud