Elfyn Evans' Rally Croatia victory was his sixth World Rally Championship career win

Welshman Elfyn Evans says he is still "in the running" for the World Rally Championship title ahead of this weekend's Rally Estonia.

Evans is currently second in the championship table with six races of the season remaining.

The 34-year-old is 41 points behind his Toyota Gazoo teammate and current world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

"Kalle's out in front at the moment and he's built up a bit of an advantage over the rest of the field," said Evans

"It's going to be quite critical over the next couple of rounds to claw some of those points back if we're to have any chance of the title.

"Our focus now is on the next two rounds. There's still a long way to go and anything can happen. Of course we're going to keep trying our very best until the end."

Following a disappointing 2022, where he finished fourth in the championship standings, Evans' performances have improved this season.

He won Rally Croatia in April and also finished on the podium in Kenya and in Mexico.

"It's safe to say the first half of the year has been more positive than what we had last year," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're still not where we'd like to be, but in terms of the overall picture at least we're still in contention. It was all looking pretty difficult at this point last year."