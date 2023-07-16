Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his 101st career podium

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu won the second World Superbikes race at Imola after series leader Alvaro Bautista dramatically crashed out during the first lap.

Axel Bassani of Italy was second, the sixth podium finish of his career, while six-time world champion Jonathan Rea finished third, as he did in Saturday's race.

The Italian duo of of Andrea Locatelli and Michael Ruben Rinald were fourth and fifth respectively, with England's Bradley Ray in sixth.

Razgatlioglu was second in Saturday's opening race, which Bautista won to equal the record for the most race wins, 17, in a World Superbike season.