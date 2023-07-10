Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Davey Todd was crowned solo champion at the 2022 Southern 100 races

A host of former champions and TT stars are set to contest the 2023 Southern 100 road races.

The Isle of Man event sees competitors take on the 4.25-mile Billown Circuit around the south of the island.

Norther Ireland's Michael Dunlop returns to Manx shores after a successful campaign at June's TT races, which saw him take four wins.

Also returning to the island after competing in that event are Davey Todd and Dean Harrison.

Reigning solo champion Todd will be hoping to put his disappointment at only securing one podium finish during the 2023 TT fortnight behind him by return to winning ways in the southern races, while Harrison is a former champion.

Another familiar face returning to the Billown Circuit, 21 years on from his first win, is five-times champion Ian Lougher.

Jamie Coward, Rob Hodson, Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Rhys Hardisty and Michael Sweeney will also be competing in the solo classes.

Manxman Nathan Harrison previously confirmed he had withdrawn from the competition to concentrate on short circuit racing as he continues to recover from injuries he suffered in a crash at the North West 200 in May.

However, this year's event will see 34 newcomers take to the Billown Circuit for the first time.

Several returning champions will also be competing in the sidecar classes

In the three-wheeled class, double champions Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley will line up for the 2023 event.

The sidecar pairing will be pitted against Manxman and six-times winner Dave Molyneux, who is teaming up with debutant passenger Justin Sharp for the competition.

Greg Lambert and Andy Haynes will also be returning, as will Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes.

Practicing at the 2023 Southern 100 road races starts on Monday evening, with the first races due to take place from 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

For the first time, Castletown Square will become a mini fan park for the event, which runs between 10 and 13 July.