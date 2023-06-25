Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia (left) won the Dutch Grand Prix for a second successive season

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch Grand Prix to extend his lead in the MotoGP championship.

The 26-year-old defending champion controlled Sunday's race at the Assen circuit for a fourth win of the season.

Compatriot and fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi was second and Spain's Aleix Espargaro completed the podium.

South Africa's Brad Binder was penalised for exceeding track limits on the final lap and demoted from third to fourth after the race.

Binder, 27, was penalised for the same rule infringement on Saturday, dropping from third to fifth in the sprint race which was won by 24-year-old Bezzecchi.

It was a cruel blow for the KTM rider, who lit up Sunday's race, jumping from the second row to take the lead into the opening corner ahead of pole-sitter Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia also got in front of Bezecchi off the line and quickly made it past Binder, after which his lead was never seriously tested.

The Italian increased his lead in the championship standings to 35 points over Spain's Jorge Martin, who finished fifth. Bezzecchi is third in the season standings and Binder fourth.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was declared unfit to race after it was confirmed he had sustained two broken ribs and a broken thumb in a fall during qualifying.

Earlier on Sunday, Great Britain's Jake Dixon, 27, produced a stunning display to win his first-ever race in the Moto2 championship.

The British Grand Prix is next up at Silverstone on Sunday, 6 August.