Elfyn Evans was runner-up to Sebastien Ogier in both the 2020 and 2021 World Rally Championships

Elfyn Evans finished third as Sebastien Ogier led a second successive Toyota 1-2-3-4 at the Safari Rally Kenya.

Ogier finished less than seven seconds ahead of World Rally Championship (WRC) leader Kalle Rovanpera.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were almost three minutes behind their GR Yaris Rally1 team-mates after an eventful four days.

"We're here, we've taken some points but I would have liked to be better," said the 34-year-old Welsh driver.

Evans, who was the runner-up in 2022's Safari Rally, collided with a bush on Friday's stage seven and then lost significant time after stalling coming out of a water-splash on Saturday's opening stage eight.

He also suffered front tyre damage on stage 10 and a half spin on Sunday's wet 15th stage, as he and team-mate Takamoto Katsuta repeatedly traded third and fourth position.

All four Toyotas also struggled to cope with dust on the final day, each car reaching the stop line on the penultimate stage with a warning alarm illuminated on the dashboard.

Evans moves up to third in the overall standings, 41 points behind Rovanpera who leads the way with 139 points after seven rounds of the 13 race WRC calendar.

Thierry Neuville is second having won the weekend's final bonus-point power stage despite eighth place on the rally after a broken front-left suspension on his Hyundai.

The Belgian has 102 points while Evans, who won round four in Croatia, has 98 points, one more than eight-time world champion Ogier and Ott Tanak, who finished the Safari Rally in sixth after two wheel change stops.

Round eight is Rally Estonia, which runs from 20-27 July.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (after Safari Rally Kenya)

1 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 139 points

2 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 102 points

3 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 98 points

4 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 97 points

5 Ott Tanak (Est) Hyundai, 97 points