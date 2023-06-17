Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin raced to a third victory of the 2023 campaign at Knockhill

Glenn Irwin moved top of the British Superbike Championship thanks to victory in Saturday's sprint race at Knockhill.

The Carrickfergus rider secured his third win of the season as he held off the challenge of Kyle Ryde and Jason O'Halloran to win by 0.6 seconds.

Irwin leapfrogged Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell to lead the series by three points.

There will be two more races at the Scottish circuit on Sunday.