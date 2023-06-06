Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Maria Costello had been due to take part in the 2023 TT

Motorcycle racer Maria Costello says it's a shame there is lack of women taking part in the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

Costello was due to compete in both the supertwin and sidecar classes at the races, making her the only woman on the entry list for the solo classes.

However, she was forced to withdraw from the event on medical grounds after an incident during practice.

Reflecting on the low numbers of women taking part, she said: "I want to see more women here racing in the future."

She said that being an ambassador for women in racing had become "part of my position in the sport now".

"It's a shame really though that I would have been the only solo competitor this year, and there's actually less women in the sidecar racing this year, partly because we haven't got any teams from across the water if you like," she said.

"I've been racing a long time and when I started I thought 'there's going to be a massive influx, I can just feel it', and it never happened.

"When I've raced here at the Manx and there were nine women competing here, that's probably the most that there ever has been. But still we're just seeing small numbers."

Maria Costello competed in the Lightweight TT in 2019

The 49-year-old teamed up with Faye Ho's FHO team last year in a mentor role to nurture up-and-coming female motorcycle racers.

She said: "I'm involved with FHO looking after five young girls that race for Fay as well.

"And obviously that's fantastic, there's nine competing in the junior Supersport class, but still that's small numbers really.

"Racing's tough for anyone - it's changing though and hopefully we will see more coming in."

In 2005, Costello became the first female solo rider to stand on the podium in the Isle of Man by taking third place in the Ultra Lightweight Manx Grand Prix race.

The racer, from Northampton, who was awarded an MBE for services to motorcycling in 2009, made history again in 2019 when she became the first woman to take part in the TT as both a sidecar and solo competitor in the same year.

The racer completed both sidecar races in 2019 alongside passenger Julie Canipa

Expressing her disappointment at not being able to compete in the 2023 races, she said: "I actually feel fine, so that's the hardest thing, I feel like I could be riding.

"But they've put me on stop because they've said I've had concussion and that means 10 days of not riding so that's pretty much most of the TT."

"I love racing at the Isle of Man TT, it means the world to me that I've had such a long career here, and although I'm not competing this year due to what's happened, I would have been, and I'll be back next year.

"The TT is so special, racing 37.73 miles of real roads - there's nothing like it."