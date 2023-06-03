Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were among several cars caught out by a water crossing at Rally Italy Sardinia

Elfyn Evans finished fourth in the Rally Italy Sardinia, more than five minutes behind winner Thierry Neuville.

Belgium's Neuville moved up to third overall in the World Rally Championship (WRC) with Evans still fourth.

Former world champion Sebastien Ogier has dropped to fifth after crashing in conditions many drivers found tough.

"It was so slippery. I felt pretty careful in some places and then the next minute it's just like a sledge," said Welsh driver Evans.

The Toyota Yaris of Evans and co-driver Scott Martin dropped close to two minutes on Saturday's stage 10, after going through a water crossing with too much speed leaving them to drive conservatively for the remainder of the rally.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finished third behind runner-up Esapekka Lappi.

Evans was joint leader of the championship with Ogier after winning round four in Croatia. However, the French driver did not compete in round five while Evans crashed out in Portugal last month.

Round seven on the 13 race calendar is Safari Rally Kenya, which runs from 22-25 June.

In the Junior WRC, Northern Ireland's William Creighton came out on top ahead of Paraguay's Diego Dominguez to extend his championship lead after three rounds.

Motorsport Ireland Academy driver Josh McErlean was seventh in the WRC2 Challenger class and 15th overall in his Hyundai.

FIA World Rally Championship standings (after Rally Italy Sardinia)

1 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin) Toyota, 118 points

2 Thierry Neuville (Bel) Hyundai, 93 points

3 Ott Tanak (Est) Hyundai, 85 points

4 Elfyn Evans (GB) Toyota, 83 points

5 Sebastien Ogier (Fra) Toyota, 70 points