The start of racing at the 2023 event has been delayed

A serious crash on open public roads has delayed the start of the first day of racing at the Isle of Man TT.

An investigation into the crash at 33rd milestone on the A18 Mountain Road is under way, police said.

Roads on the rest of the 37.7-mile course closed at 12:45 BST ahead of the start of the schedule at 13:30, organisers confirmed.

Racing at the two-week festival had been due to start with a warm-up lap at 10:30.

Saturday's race schedule is due to include the first Supersport TT race over four laps, followed by the three-lap Sidecar Race 1.