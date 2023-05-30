Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Irwin (#18) rejoined Honda for the 2023 British Superbike Championship campaign

British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin has fractured his arm in a testing accident at Knockhill on Tuesday.

The Honda rider, 28, crashed at the first turn at the Scottish circuit and was transferred to Dundee Hospital.

The Northern Ireland rider was diagnosed with a fractured right humerus and he is continuing to receive treatment.

Irwin, younger brother of PBM Ducati rider Glenn, is 12th in the BSB standings after three rounds.

He re-joined Honda for a second spell in the British Superbike Championship this year after winning his first race in the Championship with the team at Thruxton in 2019.