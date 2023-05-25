Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Isle of Man TT debutant Jack Petrie on his journey into racing with BBC South's Andy Moon

Newcomer Jack Petrie says the Isle of Man TT is the "Glastonbury of motor racing" as he prepares to make his debut.

The 26-year-old will race in the Supersport and Lightweight classes at the two-week event that starts on Monday.

"Isle of Man is the home of motorbikes," he told BBC South Today.

"I've been there as a fan when I was younger but to be there as a rider now is pretty special."

Petrie, from Christchurch in Dorset, received an invitation from organisers to compete at the world famous race around the torturous Mountain Course.

He is one of dozens of riders who will be challenging for one of the iconic sterling silver winners' trophies.

The racer says his debut is all about gaining experience.

"I'm aiming to just go and learn this first time," he said.

"I'm just going to go steady, learn from each lap and not do anything stupid.

"I see the next few years as learning ones for me in TT.

"I really want to push up to the front one day but you have to do your apprenticeship in those first few years to gain experience and confidence."

'160mph and brushing past hedges'

Petrie was introduced to the world of motorsport by his dad - who is part of his race crew - during his school years.

He learned how to race on the track before progressing to TT competition.

"I wanted to get into road racing and when I tried it I didn't want to go back to the circuits," he added.

"The buzz is surreal. You're going 160mph and brushing past hedges.

"I know the risk is there, all the riders do, but I don't let that fear come into it.

"The TT is a dangerous but the risk element that the riders take is part of the show for fans - it's a buzz."

The Isle of Man TT's 37-mile course, that is carved out of the island's public roads, is notorious for its risk and reward factor.

Thousands of spectators from all over the world will line the hedgerows and kerb-sides to see riders navigate the circuit at high speed.

It is often described as one of the most dangerous racing events in the world and more than 260 riders have been killed in various competitions on the Mountain Course since the early 1900s.

Petrie hopes his time spent investigating the roads will give him an edge.

"I've been over to the Isle of Man a few times this past winter just driving laps in cars and trying to learn those 37 miles," he said.

"It's not going to be easy but I'm hoping my revision pays off and hopefully I can at least know where I'm going after the first practice.

"I'm really excited, this was the dream when I first started racing and it has taken a lot of hard work to get here.

"The Isle of Man TT is the Glastonbury of motor racing and the dream is eventually to do well enough to get into a team one day.

"But until then we will just keep plugging away."