Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Michael Sweeney is a regular front runner at the Irish national road races

Irish rider Michael Sweeney will miss the Isle of Man TT road races after breaking his back in an accident at the North West 200.

Sweeney crashed at Dhu Varren on the second lap of the Supertwins race on Saturday.

His family said he had broken his back in two places, had bruising on his lung and broken his collarbone and ribs.

"We are currently waiting on more results but we are remaining positive," his family added.

Sweeney, a regular on the Irish national road races, is "taking it day to day".

"The aim at the minute is trying to keep him as comfortable as possible .

"He is thankful for all the well wishes, and is just unable to reply to them at present."

Honda Racing's Nathan Harrison is a doubt for the Isle of Man TT after fracturing his collarbone and his wrist in a crash in Thursday's Superstock race.

Ireland's Mike Browne and OMG Racing's James Hillier were discharged from hospital after crashing in the closing Superbike race.