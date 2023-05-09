Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alastair Seeley set the fastest time in the Supersport class on his Ducati

Michael Dunlop set the fastest time in the opening Superbike qualifying session for the North West 200.

Dunlop, searching for his first win since 2016, was ahead of Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston, while Glenn Irwin was only eighth.

Seeley was the fastest man in the Supersport session while Richard Cooper set blistering pace in the Supertwins.

Record wins holder Seeley was fastest in the Superstock class, which rounded out a red flag-free opening day.

A second round of qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday morning before the opening three races - Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin - take place later that evening.

Just like in 2022, when the event returned after a Covid-hit three years, there was almost a sigh of relief when the engines fired up on the north coast on Tuesday morning.

After the difficulties that came with the pandemic, the sport was about to lurch into another crisis when it was announced that road racing right across Ireland - including the North West 200 - would not go ahead due to a soar in insurance costs.

It looked like the end for motorcycle racing, not just road racing, right across the island.

Efforts went on behind the scenes to try and get a quote, which had tripled from 2022, down to a level that was sustainable and a fundraising page was set up as fans rallied behind the sport they loved.

Then, at the 11th hour in March, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre accepted a lower quote with an insurance company.

After a 'will they, won't they' saga fit for any cringy rom-com, it was announced that the North West 200 would go ahead.

The deal allowed road racing, short circuits and trials to take place in Northern Ireland this year and the crowdfunding page, whereby racing fans, riders and sponsors raised just short of £90,000, contributed to the renewed quote.

For the North West, it took a local businessman, Derek Keys, to invest in the event to get it on this year.

Of course, using that level of funding from fans is not sustainable in the long run and plans will have to be put in place to futureproof the sport and ensure this is not the last Tuesday of practice around the Triangle circuit in years to come.

But, for now, it's time to enjoy some more practice on Thursday before the serious business of the racing begins.

Richard Cooper claimed his first North West 200 win last year but was later disqualified for a technical infringement

Dunlop, Seeley and Cooper come out quickly

After a newcomers' session, the Supersport machines were the first to hit the circuit and it was Seeley, hunting down 30 victories after his hat-trick last year, who set the pace ahead of Richard Cooper..

Over the nine-mile Triangle circuit, Seeley and Cooper finished just 0.394 (0.166 mph) apart and were well clear of Dean Harrison and Dunlop.

Mike Browne, a newcomer to the event on his John Burrows machine, put in a strong showing to finish eighth.

Dunlop was the man to beat on the 'big bikes' and stormed to provisional pole position in the Superbike session.

His lap of 4:22.658 (119.898mph) was just shy of two seconds clear of Seeley, who in turn was four seconds ahead of Johnston and Hickman.

John McGuinness put in an impressive showing on his Honda Fireblade and was fifth while Irwin, who has dominated the Superbike class in recent years, struggled to eighth as he lamented straight line problems external-link on his Ducati.

Josh Brookes, who returned to the event last year, pulled over on his FHO Racing BMW with a mechanical issue on his second flying lap.

There were a couple of showers ahead of the Supertwins' first outing but any damp patches soon dried up as Cooper - who won both races last year but was later disqualified for a technical infringement - set the fastest time in the class.

Jeremy McWilliams, racing at the tender age of 59, led most of the session before Cooper's final lap sent him to the top of the times with a 4:49.073 - some 3.4 seconds and 1.315 mph clear of the field.

Seeley put in a stunning lap to end the day fastest in the Superstocks by posting a time 1.9 seconds ahead of the in-form Dunlop, who was second to round out a quartet of top-five times from the four sessions.

Peter Hickman was third, three seconds down on Seeley, but ahead of Davey Todd, Johnston, Harrison and Brookes ahead of Thursday's second and final qualifying session on the north coast.

Tuesday practice/qualifying results

Superbike 1. Michael Dunlop (Honda) 4:22.6582 122.943 mph 2. Alastair Seeley (BMW) 4:24.567 (+1.929) 122.047 3. Lee Johnston (Honda) 4:28.887 (+6.229) 120.095 4. Peter Hickman (BMW) 4:29.992 (+7.264) 119.635 5. John McGuinness (Honda) 4:30.287 (+7.629) 119.473 6. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 4:30.379 (+7.721) 119.432 7. Davey Todd (Honda) 4:30.740 (+8.082) 119.273 8. Glenn Irwin (Ducati) 4:31.076 (+8.418) 119.125

Superstock 1. Alastair Seeley (BMW) 4:21.769 121.924 mph 2. Michael Dunlop (Honda) 4:23.729 (+1.960) 121.170 3. Peter Hickman (BMW) 4:24.853 (+3.084) 121.141 4. Davey Todd (Honda) 4:26:409 (+4.640) 119.549 5. Lee Johnston (Honda) 4:26.502 (+4.733) 118.809 6. Dean Harrison (Kawasaki) 4:27.280 (+5.511) 118.534 7. Josh Brookes (BMW) 4:28.516 (+6.474) 117.851 8. Conor Cummins (Honda) 4:29.173 (+7.404) 117.487

Supersport 1. Alastair Seeley (Ducati) 4:36.589 116.751 mph 2. Richard Cooper (Yamaha) 4:36.983 (+0.394) 116.585 3. Dean Harrison (Yamaha) 4:38.119 (+1.530) 116.109 4. Michael Dunlop (Yamaha) 4:38.281 (+1.692) 116.041 5. Peter Hickman (Triumph) 4:39.471 (+2.882) 115.547 6. Lee Johnston (Yamaha) 4:40.449 (+3.910) 115.123 7. Davey Todd (Honda) 4:42.396 (+5.806) 114.350 8. Mike Browne (Yamaha) 4:43.301 (+6.712) 113.985