Callum Devine and Noel O'Sullivan have won two rallies this season

Northern Ireland's Callum Devine successfully defending his 2022 victory at the Rally of the Lakes to further boost his Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title bid.

Volkswagen driver Devine finished 25.1 seconds ahead of Robert Barrable.

Championship leader Josh Moffett was third in his Hyundai.

Devine and co-driver Noel O'Sullivan become the first repeat winners of the season after the pair won the last round at the Circuit of Ireland.

Rob Duggan was fastest on the opening stage up Moll's Gap and he held his lead until stage four until he was passed for the lead by Devine.

Devine, despite the best efforts of Barrable in his Citroen, would not be beaten in Killarney and took a win that put him second in the Championship behind Moffett, whose battle with Duggan for the final spot on the podium ended when he slid into a bank on the penultimate stage.

Welsh driver Meirion Evans, who won the opening round of the season in Galway, crashed out on the third stage.