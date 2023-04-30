MotoGP: Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia wins in Spain to top standings
Last updated on .From the section Motorsport
Italy's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP riders' standings after four rounds.
The Ducati rider hit the front with three laps of the 24 remaining and held off KTM's Brad Binder to deny the South African a sprint-race double.
Binder's KTM team-mate Jack Miller, of Australia, was third.
Bagnaia finished 22 points ahead of pre-race Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed out on lap 17.
Binder moved up three places to go third in the standings, while Miller finished the day in fourth.
The two KTM riders led off the start line but the race was red-flagged on the opening lap following a crash involving Yamaha's 2021 championship winner Fabio Quartararo and RNF Racing's Miguel Oliveira.
Oliveira, of Portugal, suffered a dislocated shoulder and was unable to continue.
Bagnaia remained behind the two KTM riders after the restart, and stayed there until lap 15, when he eventually passed Miller before reeling in Binder six laps later.
Spanish GP results
- Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 39mins 29.085secs
- Brad Binder (SA) KTM +0.221secs
- Jack Miller (Aus) KTM +1.119
- Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +1.942
- Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +4.760
- Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati +6.329,
- Daniel Pedrosa (Spa) KTM +6.371
- Alex Marquez (Spa) Ducati +14.952
- Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn) Honda +15.692
- Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +15.846
Overall standings
- Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 87pts
- Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati 65
- Brad Binder (SA) KTM 62
- Jack Miller (Aus) KTM 49
- Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati 48
- Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati 48
- Maverick Vinales (Spa) Aprilia 48
- Alex Rins (Spa) Honda 47
- Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 46
- Alex Marquez (Spa) Ducati 41