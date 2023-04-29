Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke and co-driver Ole Floene dedicate winning the rally to Craig Breen

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke won in the Portuguese Rally Championship after replacing the late Craig Breen at the Rali Terras d'Aboboreira.

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Breen died in a testing accident ahead of Rally Croatia on 13 April aged 33.

Meeke was asked to drive in place of his close friend for the remainder of the Portuguese Rally Championship and ran a tribute livery on his Hyundai.

The 43-year-old won the rally by 15.5 seconds over Bolivia's Marco Bulacia.

After winning his first outing in place of Breen, Meeke said: "I tried to be as clean as possible and it's a nice way to finish the rally.

"We know the reason we are here this weekend, with the livery and everything, and it was nice to do the job".

Team Hyundai Portugal elected to continue to run a second car in Breen's honour and asked Meeke, who won in Finland in 2016 when the Irish driver claimed his first WRC podium, to take over the seat.

Breen had won the opening round of the season in Fafe but failed to finish the second event in Algarve.

Five-time WRC winner Meeke said the decision to fill in for Breen "was not made lightly" but "I knew he would tell me to accept and this is how I will honour him".

The team ran a black livery with the Irish flag in memory of Breen - one similar to Hyundai's WRC team which finished third in Croatia on Sunday with Esapekka Lappi.

Meeke and co-driver Ole Floene held an Irish flag and there were muted celebrations after winning Rali Terras d'Aboboreira.

The rally was Meeke's first event since the Qatar International Rally in February 2022 but he fitted into the Portuguese Championship seamlessly and was fastest in qualifying and won seven of the nine stages.