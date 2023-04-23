Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Andrew Watson has previously raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson secured silverware on an impressive debut in the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park.

Watson, 28, was fourth in race one, earning a trophy for being the top independent driver, 21st in race two and 12th in race three.

Four-time champion Colin Turkington finished 12th, eighth and fifth on the opening weekend of the season.

Dan Cammish won two races while Tom Chilton also took victory.

After qualifying ninth, Watson had a superb first race at Donington as he charged up to fourth and was 0.4 seconds from getting a podium in his Vauxhall Astra.

The finish earned Watson a trophy for being the top independent driver and the Jack Sears Trophy, which is open to drivers who have not previously scored a podium in the BTCC.

He was running well in the second race but heavy rain for the front running cars to put for wet tyres and Watson dropped to 21st, while Turkington pitted at the right time in his BMW and charged to eighth.

Watson again starred in the third race as he moved up to 12th from 21st on the grid to end the opening weekend of the season eighth in the standings.