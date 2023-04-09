Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Callum Devine is bidding to win his first Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title

Callum Devine became the third different winner in the first three Irish Tarmac Rally Championship events with victory at the Circuit of Ireland.

Devine, 28, and co-driver Noel O'Sullivan won ahead of reigning champion Josh Moffett and Merion Evans.

Northern Ireland's Devine triumphed at the Easter rally by 10.2 seconds.

Devine becomes the third different winner of the season after Evans won the season opener in Glaway before Moffett triumphed in Cork.

Hyundai driver Moffett leads the championship ahead of Evans but Devine's victory on the Ulster lanes propels him up to third in the standings.

In touring car racing, Northern Ireland's Chris Smiley grabbed a podium as he began the defence of his TCR UK title at Snetterton.

Smiley, driving a brand new Honda Civic, was third in race one but a first-lap accident meant the 31-year-old failed to finish the second race of the season.