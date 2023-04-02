Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marco Bezzecchi sits nine points clear of Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP standings after two rounds

Italian Marco Bezzecchi claimed his first MotoGP victory at the Argentina Grand Prix to take an early lead in the championship standings.

Bezzecchi, 24, dominated in wet conditions for team VR46 Racing after leading at the first corner.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who won in Portugal last week, crashed with eight laps remaining.

Frenchman Johann Zarco finished second while Spaniard Alex Marquez, who started in pole position, came third.

Bagnaia was behind Bezzecchi when he made a mistake, sliding uncontrollably off track and costing him 20 points as he eventually crossed the line in 16th place.

Bezzecchi, whose win was also the first for the team owned by motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, took his chance to move to 50 points, nine above Bagnaia in the championship standings.

Zarco mounted a late charge to take second from Marquez on the final lap, though the Spaniard still finished on the podium for the first time since his rookie season in 2020.

Argentina GP results

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati 44mins 28.518secs

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +4.085secs

3. Alex Marquez (Spa) Ducati +4.681

4. Franco Morbidelli (Ita) Yamaha +7.581

5. Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +9.746

6. Jack Miller (Aus) KTM +10.562

7. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +11.095

8. Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati +13.694

9. Alex Rins (Spa) Honda +14.327

10. Fabio di Giannantonio (Ita) Ducati +18.515

Overall standings

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) 50 pts

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) 41

3. Johann Zarco (Fra) 35

4. Alex Marquez (Spa) 33

5. Maverick Vinales (Spa) 32

6. Jack Miller (Aus) 25

7. Jorge Martin (Spa) 22

8. Brad Binder (Rsa) 22

9. Franco Morbidelli (Ita) 21

10. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 18