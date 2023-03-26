Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Francesco Bagnaia won his first world title in 2022

World champion Francesco Bagnaia began the new MotoGP season with victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Italian Ducati rider won MotoGP's inaugural sprint race on Saturday and a dominant win in Sunday's main race meant he took a maximum 37 points.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi finished second and third respectively.

"It was very long race, I'm very happy," Bagnaia said. "We started as I wanted, how the team wanted."

Surprise pole-sitter Marc Marquez was quick off the line but soon lost three places as home favourite Miguel Oliveira moved from fourth to first on the opening lap.

Marquez then clipped Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin and crashed into Oliveira, ending both riders' races.

Oliveira was taken to the medical centre for checks, with replays showing Marquez's bike hit him in the back. Honda later said Marquez had suffered a possible fractured hand.

The incident put Bagnaia into the lead and he comfortably held off Vinales to win.

France's Johann Zarco finished fourth despite struggling with illness while Alex Marquez was fifth in his first race after moving to Gresini Racing.

Portuguese GP result

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 41mins 25.401secs

2 Maverick Vinales (Spa) Aprilia +0.687secs

3 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati +2.726

4 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +8.060

5 Alex Marquez (Spa) Ducati +8.125

6 Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM +8.247

7 Jack Miller (Aus) KTM +8.381

8 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +8.543

9 Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +9.294

10 Alex Rins (Spa) Honda +11.591

Overall standings

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) 37pts

2 Maverick Vinales (Spa) 25

3 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) 16

4 Johann Zarco (Fra) 15

4= Jack Miller (Aus) 15

6 Alex Marquez (Spa) 12

7 Aleix Espargaro (Spa) 11

8 Brad Binder (Rsa) 10

9 Jorge Martin (Spa) 9

10 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 8