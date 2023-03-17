Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toyota were favourites for victory at Sebring

Briton James Calado's Ferrari crashed as Toyota won the Sebring 1,000 Miles in the World Endurance Championship.

Ferrari are returning to the top class of the series, which includes the famous Le Mans 24 Hours race, for the first time in 50 years.

Ferrari began the eight-hour season-opener on pole position but lost out to Toyota before Alessandro Pier Guidi hit a backmarker and damaged his 499P.

Britain's Mike Conway crossed the line first for the number seven Toyota.

He sealed victory at the unique concrete Sebring circuit in Florida along with team-mates Kamui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina.

The number eight Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa came second, with the Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina third.

The race marks a new era in sportscar racing, as several factory teams join Ferrari in the top 'hypercar' class this year, including Cadillac and Peugeot.

In the second LMP2 class, Britain's Will Stevens won alongside Yifei Ye and David Beckmann for the Jota team, with French 19-year-old Doriane Pin coming third for Prema.

The 100th anniversary of Le Mans takes place across 10-11 June.