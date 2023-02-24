Emil Sayfutdinov won back-to-back European titles in 2014 and 2015

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis expects Emil Sayfutdinov to make a big impact after signing the Russia-born rider for the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old did not compete last year because of a ban on Russian riders by the sport's governing body, FIM.

But he has been cleared to race again because he also has a Polish passport.

"There have been complications, we can't shy away from it, because he was born in Russia and has represented Russia," Louis told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"But I am thankful that all the authorities have seen that Emil has lived in Poland for 13 years, he's had a Polish passport for 13 years, he's been a Polish citizen for 13 years.

"This is not a new thing for him, [but] he's a relatively young man who wants to go about his career, which in sport is very short and it's wonderful we've got him."

He added: "I'm a promoter that likes to get the team built at the tail-end of one season, ready for the next. It's taken us longer this year but I think it's been worth the wait. Emil was the man that we were after right from November."

The signing of Sayfutdinov, who previously competed in Britain for Coventry Bees in 2011, is subject to British Speedway Premier League approval.

And although the majority of social media responses to Ipswich's announcement external-link were positive, there was some criticism of both the signing and the timing of it, on the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Sayfutdinov will be attending a training camp in Spain with his Polish team, Torun, next week, before heading to the UK.

He said: "One year without racing, I want to be back more often on the bike and more meetings will make me sharper for Poland and England."

Ipswich finished second in the Premiership in 2022 but lost to Belle Vue Aces in the play-offs.

They will start the new season with a home and away double-header against Peterborough Panthers on 23 and 27 March.

Sayfutdinov will be part of a roster headed by former world champion Jason Doyle, who re-signed after being the team's leading scorer last season.

"I have won team championships in most of the leagues, in Poland, Sweden and other countries a few times but never one in England, so maybe this will be the season I have a chance," he added.