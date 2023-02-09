Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Katherine Legge raced the Indy 500 in 2012 and 2013

British racing driver Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for her third Indy 500 - and her first in 10 years - in May.

England's Legge, 42, is one of only nine women to have started the legendary race, finishing 22nd in 2012 and 26th in 2013.

Her best IndyCar results were sixth-place finishes in Milwaukee in 2006 and Las Vegas the following year.

Legge has joined Indy 500-winning team Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing.

"Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity and one I'm very grateful for and intend to make the most of," said Legge, who has been racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship since 2014.

"I can't wait to get to work."

The 2023 Indy Car race is on 28 May, with qualifying taking place the previous weekend.

The best Indy 500 finish by a woman came in 2009, when American Danica Patrick was third.

RLL Racing - part-owned by 1986 champion Bobby Rahal and former talk show host David Letterman - won the Indy 500 title in 2004 and 2020.