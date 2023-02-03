Wales hosted the last UK round of the World Rally Championship in 2019

World Rally Championship organisers are "100% behind" Northern Ireland hosting a round of the series in 2024, says WRC event director Simon Larkin.

A meeting was held between relevant stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the event returning to the UK.

A deadline of the end of April has been set to decide if the bid will proceed, although it is understood there is some flexibility surrounding that date.

With a deadline looming, Larkin added things need to "move quickly".

"We want it to happen. We have suggested we could, and should, look at a multi-year commitment," he added.

"We think that can further boost the return on investment to every stakeholder if it is not just a 'one and done' event."

Senior representatives of the WRC, governing body Motorsport UK, event promotor Bobby Willis, teams, members of parliament and Tourism Northern Ireland held a meeting in Westminster on Tuesday.

The meeting came the same day it was announced that Rally Croatia Rally injected more than 100 million euros external-link into the country's economy in 2022.

The United Kingdom has not hosted a round of the WRC since a long-term event in Wales came to an end in 2019.

Three previous bids - in 2020, 2021 and last year - to bring the WRC to Northern Ireland failed, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent deadlines for funding.

"I think this time it is more aligned, I really do," Larkin added on a renewed push to being the WRC to Northern Ireland.

"Our chairman came from Germany specifically to attend the meeting. We are doing everything we can and we want to give Bobby every weapon to try and make this project happen."

"Everyone is now throwing everything at it. I think there was maybe a little less actual commitment from so many stakeholders last time.

"We know we will get huge crowds just because the existing awareness of the sport in Northern Ireland and Ireland. We want to fill Northern Ireland with rally fans from around the world, and we think they will come.

"We are almost running towards an open door with Northern Ireland."

Despite the desire from the WRC to get the deal over the line, ultimately it will boil down to finances and Larkin admits "We can't keep doing this forever".

"This is it. Given the contracts we have for other events over the next few years, the reality is that if this attempt doesn't happen, we probably can't foresee an event in the UK for the next three years.

"We will have to move on and take other commitments. Demand for spots in the calendar is very high, but we do see the UK as a critical market.

"We think the UK is one of those events we need to protect, but it can't be at all costs."

'Common desire for WRC bid'

Willis, the driving force behind the bid for Rally Northern Ireland, said that the meeting between relevant parties in Westminster was "positive and productive".

"Everyone appeared to have the same joined-up positive approach that will be required to make the event happen," he said.

"It felt as if there was a common desire, but we need to make it happen quickly."

Willis added that potential returns on investment were brought up at the meeting and, when asked if there was still a likelihood of the rally coming to Northern Ireland despite the lack of government at Stormont, he responded: "Yes, I think it is possible".

"In the meeting, M-Sport, the WRC's UK-based team, said that their average spend in hotels for each rally is somewhere in the region of £200,000.

"They would be one of the minor spenders. There are other groups of people, including the other teams, the WRC promotor and the FIA.

"That's £1.2m just with those people coming in, at a minimum, and that is before you count the many other teams, fans and tourists who will flock to Northern Ireland to watch the rally and any other areas of hospitality such as restaurants and transport - which is important given the amount of Northern Ireland the rally would cover."

A cross-border Rally Ireland was part of the WRC calendar in 2009

Numbers around £3m have been reported as the figure needed to stage the event, however BBC Sport understands the funding required is substantially less than that.

However, Willis warns that, after three previous attempts, if the bid to host the event in 2024 does not succeed then the long-term future of rallying in the UK and Ireland could be in doubt.

"I can see the sunset in rallying coming if we don't get the World Championship. Every sport needs a pinnacle and something to look up to make it work," he added.

"The only opportunity we have is if we all grasp an oar on this ship.

"If we are all pulling in the same direction then good things can happen. That is what it is going to take."