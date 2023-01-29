Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Acura is the American branding for Honda

Britain's Tom Blomqvist has won the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race for his Acura MSR team.

Blomqvist, 29 - son of Swedish rally world champion Stig - crossed the line 4.1 seconds ahead of the second Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Blomqvist's Michael Shank Racing team-mates for the race were Brazil's Helio Castroneves, France's Simon Pagenaud and American Colin Braun.

The race ushered in a new era of cars classed as GTP.

The race at the Daytona International Speedway, Florida, took place in dry weather and was relatively uneventful, aside from several late yellow flag incidents in the final two hours.

The Daytona 24 is one of two top-level 24-hour sports car races - the other being the Le Mans 24 Hours in France.

The sport has attracted several big manufacturers back to endurance racing with the introduction of new cars which have more design freedom.