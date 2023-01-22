Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were quickest on stage six of the 2023 Monte Carlo Rally as Toyota won 16 of the 18 stages

Elfyn Evans finished fourth at the Monte Carlo Rally, which was won by France's Sebastien Ogier.

Evans, 34, finished one minute 12 seconds behind Toyota team-mate Ogier in the World Rally Championship's opening round.

The Welsh driver had been second before losing more than 40 seconds to a puncture in Friday's fifth stage.

"The disappointment on Friday put us out of contention for the podium but that's rallying," he said.

"It's been a pretty good weekend in terms of pace."

Last season's world champion Kalle Rovanpera, of Finland, also in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car, was second with Belgian Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville third.

Eight-time world champion Ogier, 39, has competed part-time on the world circuit since narrowly pipping Evans to the title in 2021. He has now won the Monte Carlo Rally a record nine times.

Evans was also series runner-up to the French driver in 2020, but finished fourth overall in 2022.

The second race of 13 in this year's championship is Rally Sweden, from 9-12 February.