Toyota Gazoo's Elfyn Evans competes at the season's ending Rally Japan in November 2022

Toyota Gazoo driver Elfyn Evans is hoping to challenge for the World Rally Championship again in 2023 after a disappointing 2022 season.

The 34-year-old Welshman ended the year without a victory for the first time since 2019.

He finished as runner-up in 2020 and 2021, but could only finish fourth in last year's championship standings.

"2022 fell below our expectations. It was a difficult season for many reasons," Evans told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're coming into the new season looking for improvements - and we're hoping we can challenge for the title".

Evans signed a new deal with Toyota Gazoo in October 2021 having joined the team at the start of 2020.

But he admits struggling at times with the new hybrid car that was introduced at the start of 2022.

"We had a lot of difficulties during the season - the main one being me not adapting to the new car," he added.

"It was a whole new car from the ground up, and others did adapt better than I did.

"We've had time to reflect and to understand what I didn't do well.

"We have to put those right, and hopefully that puts us in a position to be a consistent contender for all the rallies in 2023."

The new season begins in Monte Carlo on Thursday, 19 January, the first of 13 rounds.

Evans endured a terrible start to the Championship last season - he was forced to retire from Rally Sweden after finishing 21st in Monte Carlo.

"It's can't be any worse than last year where we came away from the first two rallies with no score," admitted Evans.

"Monte Carlo is a rally I look forward to. It's an iconic rally and there are some great stages. What makes it difficult is the changeable weather - it can turn difficult quite quickly.

"We're certainly here to give our all this year and see what's possible."