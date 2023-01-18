Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

John McGuinness made his 100th Isle of Man TT start in 2022

John McGuinness will return to the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 road races with Honda Racing.

McGuinness is a 23-time winner at the Isle of Man TT and made his 100th start at the event in 2022.

The 50-year-old, who also has six victories at the North West 200, is joined at Honda by Nathan Harrison.

Harrison, who made his TT debut last year, replaces North West 200 winner Glenn Irwin after the Northern Irishman joined Ducati for 2023.

McGuinness has taken 16 of his 23 victories at the Isle of Man TT with Honda and said "it felt right" to race in 2023.

"I'm hungry for more. I just want to get started now and go racing again."

The North West 200 takes place from 9-13 May in Northern Ireland and the TT will run from 29 May-10 June.