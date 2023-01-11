Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Charlie Eastwood (right) won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020

Northern Ireland's Charlie Eastwood will return to the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours race for the first time since winning the event in 2020.

Eastwood will drive an Aston Martin prepared by ORT by TF Sport in the GTE Am category alongside Oman's Ahmad Al Harthy and the USA's Michael Dinan.

The 27-year-old will also compete in the full season of the World Endurance Championship.

The centenary race of Le Mans 24 Hours will take place on 10-11 June.

Eastwood, who won the European Le Mans Series title last season, took a historic Le Mans victory in 2020 and became the first Northern Irish driver to win the endurance race in 10 years.

In rallying, William Creighton has announced he will return to the World Rally Championship for a third season in the Junior WRC.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver has a best finish of third and said: "I can head into 2023 with real confidence but it's still going to be a huge challenge".

Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan will be joined by Donegal driver and Billy Coleman Award winner Eamonn Kelly, who will step into the Junior WRC for the first time.