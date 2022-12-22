Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Josh McErlean and William Creighton are both members of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy

Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean and William Creighton will contest the World Rally Championship opener in Monte Carlo for the first time.

McErlean, 23, completed his madien WRC2 campaign last year and will tackle the iconic tarmac rally in a Hyundai i20 alongside new co-driver John Rowan.

Fellow Motorsport Ireland Academy driver Creighton, 24, competed in the Junior WRC championship in 2022.

Rallye Monte Carlo takes place from 19-22 January.

"Starting Rallye Monte Carlo from the legendary Casino Square in Monaco is realising a childhood dream," said McErlean.

"It will be a huge milestone in my career and for the Academy project and I am incredibly grateful and proud to be part of it."

Creighton, who returns with co-driver Liam Regan, added: "I am in no doubt whatsoever that Rallye Monte Carlo will be the most arduous and unpredictable event I've ever contested, but it's one I've always wanted to compete on.

"The stages themselves are amazing, but when you add in the sub-zero temperatures, snow, ice, and everything in between, you know you have to call on everything you have ever learnt to even make it to the end of the stage."

In circuit racing, Northern Ireland's Wayne Boyd will compete for AWA Racing in the IMSA Series, which begins at the 24 Hours of Dayton in Florida in January.

Boyd will compete in the LMP3 class and says the iconic Daytona event "is such an iconic race and it feels like the perfect place for the season to get underway."