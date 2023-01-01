Dan Harper spent three years developing with BMW's Junior team at the Nurburgring

Le Mans. Valentino Rossi. BMW.

As far as a hat-trick of motorsport icons go, that's not a bad three for Dan Harper.

After three years with BMW's Junior team, the Northern Ireland driver has signed his first factory deal with the German manufacturer at just 22 years old.

It's been a whirlwind ride for Harper, who has come a long way from racing quad bikes aged six and worked his way up the racing ladder.

His 2023 is set to contain more GT Racing - including teaming up with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi - before setting his sights on the famed Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024.

Since he first stepped into a car, it's been no secret that Harper has had potential to make it far in motorsport.

He was selected for the Ginetta Junior scholarship - an entry level of car racing - aged 14 and became rookie champion before being named as Porsche's UK Junior driver two years later - and he rewarded that step up by dominating the championship in 2019.

That success caught the attention of his current employers, who came calling for the revival of its iconic Junior team, and despite a Covid-disrupted opening year, Harper - along with Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse - have developed under the watchful eye of BMW's management at the Nurburgring.

"It just began as a hobby. I grew up around motorsport, but never did my parents or I ever think about having a career in it.

"It only really happened when I won the Ginetta Junior Scholarship, I wasn't even expecting to win that. It was a birthday present from my mum.

"From there I realised there could be a career in motorsport if I did well and put some hard work in.

"It really is crazy how it all came about. If I didn't have those three opportunities - and there is a bit of being the right age and in the right place at the right time - I probably wouldn't have got as far."

'It's been a dream'

Harper adds being named as a paid professional factory BMW driver is "amazing" and his three years in the Junior team with Verhagen and Hesse was a bit like being at university as the trio progressed together - both on and off the track.

"It's been a dream and I never thought it would be possible," he added.

"There are not very many people who get the opportunity to be a full factory driver - of all the drivers in the world there are only 20 in BMW - so there are limited opportunities.

"There are plenty of drivers who have the same talent I have but maybe haven't had the opportunities, so I'm very grateful for BMW to put their trust in me."

Valentino Rossi has taken up car racing since retiring from MotoGP in 2021

His career in motorsport has put Harper up against some big names in motorsport, including Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen - who grabbed his first pole position last year - and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Rossi, who retired from motorcycle racing in 2021, has joined BMW for 2022 and Harper admits being up against his hero is "crazy".

"He's someone I looked up to. My first kart number was #46 because of Valentino and my first dog was actually called Rossi.

"It's crazy to be racing against him, and next year he will be in a BMW so could call him my team-mate.

"Hopefully next year we will be able to have a bit of wheel-to-wheel action. It's really cool."

Le Mans dreams

Harper is set for another busy year "living the dream" and is set to race at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Spa 24 Hours and in the GT World Challenge.

While he isn't looking past his debut year as a factory driver, he admits driving at Le Mans with BMW's new LMDh Hypercar project is a big goal for 2024.

"Le Mans 24 Hours is a massive highlight of a racing driver's career and is one everyone wants to win or go and attend.

"That's what I need to aim for and I'll be all guns blazing to get that deal for 2024."

Harper aims to drive the BMW's hypercar at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024

As a member of the junior team, Harper has tested the LMDh car and said the hypercar, which generates around 1,000bph, is a "beast".

"It's amazing. Every person's dream is to be at the top of motorsport, and obviously Formula 1 is a completely different side of racing than the GT-style cars that I'm in.

"With LMDh, it's sort of the next step below F1 and there are all these manufacturers competing for victory in the world championship and Le Mans.

"It's attracting a lot of Formula 1 drivers. Romain Grosjean has already signed with Lamborghini and there are a few others looking to go in as well.

"If I can get my name in there it would be quite nice."