James Hillier in action on his OMG Yamaha at the 2022 Isle of Man TT

'Eat, sleep, race..repeat for two weeks'.

James Hillier outlines in stark terms the nature of the challenge that awaits him in Saudi Arabia when he becomes the first Isle of Man TT winner to compete in the gruelling Dakar Rally.

Having ridden and won at the most demanding motorcycle road race in the world, the Hampshire rider now faces the prospect of conquering what is widely regarded as the most daunting off-road motorsport challenge.

The Dakar Rally holds similar legendary status to the TT but while Hillier has competed on the Manx Mountain Course since 2008, winning the Lightweight race in 2013, this will be his first experience of the now Middle East-based endurance event.

The fourth edition of the Dakar to be held in Saudi Arabia will run from 31 December to 15 January 2023 and will take riders from the beaches of the Red Sea to the sands of the Arabian Gulf in Dammam across 14 stages and almost 5,000 kilometres.

The challenge posed includes thousands of uncharted desert miles, with sand dunes 250 metres tall among the many difficulties.

Hillier will take part in the Malle Moto category where competitors are forbidden from having any outside assistance whatsoever from their own crew personnel.

The only help riders get from organisers the Amaury Sport Organisation is the provision of a trunk for personal belongings, parts and tools, as well as a single headlight and help in transporting certain goods like spare tyres.

Sponsors provide goods like a backpack, bike cover, head lamp, hygiene kit, travel bag, sleeping bed and mattress.

James Hillier in action at the 2022 North West 200

"It's been on my radar to do it for a long time," said Hillier, who initially planned to participate in the January 2022 running of the event but was forced to postpone because of his OMG Racing team's change of manufacturer allegiance for British Superbikes and road racing.

"There's the traditional way and the crazy way. The option I am taking means I have to maintain the bike - no support truck, no nice warm bed.

"The idea is to be totally self-reliant, hands on. Long days of riding, sorting the bike, eat, sleep, repeat, for two weeks of hard core rally racing.

"Basic supplies and a tool kit are transported to each stage end."

'The goal is just to finish'

"The original plan was to go with OMG Racing with a mechanic, a team, a truck, spares and support and a nice bed. Unfortunately that didn't work out but they are still supporting me.

"I really wanted to go so I'm going in the Malle Moto class which is now known as the Original Class by Motul.

"Basically I've got no support, I'm going myself with the bike, a box of tools, some spares and a tent which they supply.

"It is the cheapest and hardest way to do the Dakar Rally. Hopefully we can get to the end. The goal is just to finish.

"I'm not there to race, although I might struggle sometimes to contain that competitive instinct.

"For me a win will be to get to that finish line. I have no expectations bar not wanting to finish last and reaching the finish."

'Excited, anxious, nervous'

Hillier successfully qualified for the rally raid event with a top-15 performance at Rally Andalucia, the Road to Dakar Programme rewarding those with no prior experience at the event with a starting berth if they perform well in select races.

The 2019 North West 200 man-of-the-meeting has also raced in Abu Dhabi, a course on the border of Saudi Arabia which comprises similar terrain to that which he will face in Saudi Arabia.

"Ultimately I need to ride the bike respectfully and look after it," emphasised the Ringwood racer.

"I don't want to crash or over-rev it too much, I want to preserve it and be as mechanically sympathetic as I can throughout the entire race.

"I'd hate to get close to the end and then break down because I hadn't looked after the bike.

"It's going to be tough but I'm excited, anxious, a bit nervous..it's going to be very hard but I feel I'm up for it and I'll give it my best shot. I'd rather try and fail rather than not try.

"I'm looking forward to meeting like-minded people and I'll either love it and want to do more or say 'job done' and move on."

Hillier leads Ian Hutchinson during a Supersport race over the Isle of Man Mountain Course

Hillier returned to the IOM TT this year after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, finishing fifth and seventh in the Supersport races and seventh in the Superbike TT on Yamahas.

"Many people see the TT as the most dangerous race in the world while Dakar may be described as the toughest race in the world, mentally, physically, every way.

"My experience at the TT means the faster parts may suit me best as while I won't reach the speeds of nearly 200mph you do at the TT, 100mph off road feels pretty quick with the dirt coming at you."

The Dakar Rally began in 1979 and the initial decades saw competitors traverse Paris to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, but has more recently been staged in South America, before being run for the first time in Saudi Arabia in 2020.