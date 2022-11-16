Craig Breen had a disappointing first full season in the World Rally Championship

Ireland's Craig Breen has parted ways with M-Sport Ford after a difficult first World Rally Championship season with the team.

After part-time campaigns with Citroen and Hyundai, Breen signed a two-year deal for his first full-time WRC drive.

Breen scored podiums in Monte Carlo and Sardinia but he crashed in five of the last seven rallies and finished seventh in the standings.

The 32-year-old is now set to return to Hyundai for next season.

"I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they've done for me this year. It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic," said Breen.

"There have been a lot of fun times and laughs together on this albeit, short journey. M-Sport has a real family feel and it will be sad to leave that behind.

"It has been a great experience for me to be part of the team, but ultimately, it's time to move on. I'm looking forward to the future and continuing to build my partnership with James. I wish the team all the best for next season."