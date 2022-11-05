Lamborghini to enter new hypercar with Iron Lynx

Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The team are yet to release images the new hypercar

Lamborghini have announced they will partner with the Iron Lynx team in sportscars' new hypercar era in 2024.

The Italian partnership could see a female driver compete in the elite class at Le Mans, as Iron Lynx run the Iron Dames all-female team in the lower GT class.

The team won their class at the recent Portimao Four Hours at the European Le Mans Series.

Iron Lynx team boss Deborah Mayer said: "This marks a significant milestone."

Mayer - who is also the head of motorsport's governing body the FIA's Women in Motorsport Commission - added: "Our championship-winning racing pedigree, combined with the successful motorsport heritage of Lamborghini, will create the perfect mix to deliver a highly-competitive performance on track."

It is not yet confirmed who will drive for the team in 2024, but their new 'LMDh' car will compete at the Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hours races, in the World Endurance and American IMSA championships respectively.

The new 'hypercar' class also sees Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche, Cadillac and others return in 2023 to join Toyota, after organisers promised more design freedom for the cars, most of which will be hybrid power.

The 2023 season coincides with Le Mans' 100th anniversary.