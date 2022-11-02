'I love the Isle of Man TT, just not as much as my kids'

Glenn Irwin says he had to make the best decision for his family after leaving Honda for PBM Ducati for 2023.

Irwin rejoins the team for whom he won three North West 200 races and will return to the event next year.

However, he will not take part at the Isle of Man TT, where he made his debut in June, as he focuses on winning a first British Superbike title.

"I love doing the event, but I don't love the event as much as my kids," said Irwin on the Isle of Man TT.

Irwin made his highly-anticipated Isle of Man TT debut this year and made history as the fastest newcomer in the event's history, however the races were marred by the death of six competitors.

"As a father of soon-to-be three children, the risk element at British Superbikes is a lot less than what it is with road racing," he added.

"I don't love any event as much as my kids, but the dangers of the TT outweigh the dangers of other events.

"I made my debut in a year where six people lost their lives - I don't want that to be me.

"Maybe one day in the future we can go back, but right now my kids are hanging off my knees and that is the most important thing for me."

Perfect time to join Ducati

Glenn Irwin won three races at the North West 200 for Ducati in 2017 and 2018

Team owner Paul Bird approached Irwin prior to the final round of the season at Brands Hatch and Irwin said he discussed moving teams with his brother Andrew, who also races in the championship, his partner Laura and his parents, who were all supportive of his move.

Following his departure from the team in 2017, the Northern Irishman switched to Kawasaki before three seasons at Honda, where he clinched his fifth North West victory and was runner-up in the BSB championship this season behind winner Bradley Ray.

Irwin said he is "living a childhood dream" at the North West 200, which takes place in May around the north coast of Northern Ireland.

He added that he had found out Laura was pregnant with the couple's third child shortly before the TT and the fact Paul Bird does not run a Ducati at the road race made his decision easier.

"I've always said British Superbikes is my bread and butter, it is what puts the corn on the table for me and my family," he said.

"I can't decline my best chance to win the British Superbikes because he won't go to the TT, so the decision was quite simple.

"As much as I want to be there and continue the good work, I absolutely love the place, it's the right thing for Glenn Irwin the father.

"Glenn Irwin the brand would maybe be a few pounds richer, but that means nothing to me. That's why I decided to go to PBM, it's about winning races, not about money."

Irwin scored six podiums, including two victories, in the final seven races of the season

While PBM have won seven British Superbikes titles, they have only won four races in total since Josh Brookes secured the championship for the team in 2020.

Despite their recent struggles, Irwin added that he feels the "timing is perfect" to rejoin his former team despite being comfortable at Honda.

He says the Japanese manufacturer "reignited" his career and had "zero intentions of leaving" before Bird made contact.

"Weighing it up, it certainly wasn't easy. They have been amazing to me.

"We had a lot of success - the North West, fastest newcomer at the Isle of Man TT, a large number of BSB wins and only 21 points shy of winning this year's championship - it certainly wasn't easy to walk away from that.

"Mainly due to the second part of this year and getting over my shoulder injury - I feel ready to win a championship and I feel the timing is perfect to come together.

"PBM are the most successful team in the British Superbike paddock. They have had two tough years. It's not how they have been in the past, I see it as a little bit of a blip.

"They are really hungry to win and I am at a point in my career where I have that inner belief.

"I've pretty much achieved everything I wanted in bike racing, the next thing I want is to win the British Superbike Championship. I believe we can get PBM back to winning ways."