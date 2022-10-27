Philip McCallen, a director of the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club, and Peter Hickman, who won seven races when the Ulster GP last took place in 2019

Plans for the Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2023 have been shelved by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club.

The event's future was left in serious doubt when it was revealed that the host Dundrod and District Club had been issued with a winding up order in 2020.

The Revival Racing MCC had planned to resurrect the road race but could not secure required funding.

BBC Sport understands the Dundrod Club, which was forced into liquidation, has applied for a date to run the event.

The Ulster GP has not taken place since 2019 thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the financial issues faced by the Dundrod club.

The club had racked up debts of around £300,000 and entered into a company voluntary arrangement with creditors.

The event was handed a lifeline when the Revival Racing Club stepped in to attempt to run the race for its centenary year in 2022 but it could not secure backing.

A statement from the Revival Racing MCC said the promotor had been "assessing the feasibility of reviving the UGP in 2023".

Revival Racing MCC, whose directors are Robin Titterington and 11-time Isle of Man TT winner Philip McCallen, said it would be ready to promote the Ulster GP in the future if it was viable.

"Unfortunately, due to the shortness of available time to develop the plan with all vested parties such as the MCUI (UC), sponsors, local and central government, we cannot ascertain how much funding is available to run a successful event, therefore the risk in running the UGP is simply far too great for us to consider.

"As this situation is unlikely to change in time to allow us to progress for 2023, we have therefore reluctantly withdrawn our UGP date application with the MCUI (UC)."