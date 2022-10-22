Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Francesco Bagnaia is now 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took a huge step towards his first MotoGP world title with victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

His closest rival Fabio Quartararo kept alive faint hopes of retaining his title after finishing third in Sepang.

Bagnaia needs to finish 14th or higher in the season finale in Valencia on 6 November to wrap up the title.

He would become the first Italian to take the honour since his mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009.

Bagnaia made a superb start, moving up from ninth to second behind Jorge Martin in the first lap.

Martin, who had set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position, crashed on lap seven to hand Bagnaia the race lead, before Enea Bastianini moved ahead with 10 laps to go.

But Bagnaia made another charge to overtake his compatriot with six laps remaining and he held on to win by 0.270secs for his seventh win of the season.

"I want to say I had the best-ever start to a race in my life. It was perfect," said the 25-year-old, who was 91 points behind Quartararo in the standings at one point of the season.

"I took some risks," he said. "Following Jorge was a bit too much for the rear tyre and I was starting to stress.

"But then he crashed, unfortunately, and we did a really good job in terms of the championship. We can be very happy."

RESULTS

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 40mins 14.332secs

2 Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati +0.270secs

3 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha +2.773

4 Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati +5.446

5 Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki +11.923

6 Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +13.472

7 Marc Marquez (Spa) Honda +14.304

8 Brad Binder (SA) KTM +16.805

9 Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +18.358

10 Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +21.591

Rider standings

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) 258pts

2 Fabio Quartararo (Fra) 235

3 Aleix Espargaro (Spa) 212

4 Enea Bastianini (Ita) 211

5 Jack Miller (Aus) 189