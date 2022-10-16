Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin finished second in the British Superbike standings

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin has won the final race of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

The Honda rider took the chequered flag by 0.6 seconds ahead of brother Andrew to secure second place in the standings.

Irwin had finished third in Sunday's first race as Peter Hickman was victorious.

Bradley Ray, who won the title in Saturday's opener, finished sixth in the final race.

While Ray claimed the title with two races remaining, it was a successful season for Irwin as he was runner-up in the championship with four victories, and he also continued his winning run at the North West 200 and made his Isle of Man TT debut.

The 32-year-old started the season with three wins at Brands Hatch but an inconsistent run mid-season dropped him away from the championship leaders before a fine end to the campaign, with two victories and four more podiums in the final seven races to finish second in the standings.

SYNETIQ BMW rider Andrew Irwin also had a strong end to the campaign with three podiums in the final four races of the season.