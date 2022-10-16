Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack AItken, Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood finished 10th in Portimao to win the title

Northern Ireland's Charlie Eastwood has won the European Le Mans Series LMP2 Pro-Am title at Portimao in Portugal.

Along with Jack Aitken and Salih Yoluc, Eastwood finished first in class in a rain-affected season-ending race.

The #34 Racing Team Turkey crew won four of the six Pro-Am races.

It is the biggest success for Eastwood since 2020 when he became the first Northern Irishman to win the Le Mans 24 Hours in 10 years.

A last-corner win at the Four Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in September put the team in a strong position to take the championship with a 22-point lead and 25 available in the decider.

Aitken, who competed for Formula 1 team Williams in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, took pole position but Yoluc dropped back in the slippery conditions as rain fell just before the start of the race.

The Turkish driver recovered before handing driving duties over to Eastwood, who passed over to Aitken in first position and the English driver brought the car home to secure the title.