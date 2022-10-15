Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alex Rins overtook Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap

Alex Rins won the Australian Grand Prix as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia moved to the top of the World Championship standings with a third-place finish.

Suzuki's Rins took the lead from Bagnaia on the final lap and beat fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez to the finish line by 0.186 seconds.

It was six-time champion Marquez's 100th MotoGP podium finish.

"Last time here with Suzuki, it's special," said Rins, who will join LCR Honda in 2023.

"So to go out with a victory is amazing."

Defending champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out after a mistake-laden performance, knocking him off the top of the championship standings.

After going wide at turn four in the early stages of the race at Phillip Island, the French Yamaha rider dropped to 22nd in the race before another mistake saw his day ended, handing Bagnaia a 14-point lead with two rounds to go.

"When I saw that Fabio was out, I said to myself 'a win is OK, but no problem if they overtake me in the final laps'," said Italian Bagnaia.

"I'm very happy, we are now leading the championship."

Britain's Cal Crutchlow finished 13th for Yamaha, almost 14 seconds behind Rins.