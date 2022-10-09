Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Tom Ingram won six races in his victorious 2022 campaign

Tom Ingram has won his maiden British Touring Car Championship title after a thrilling final round at Brands Hatch.

Ingram, 29, won the opening two races to move into a strong position heading into the finale.

A strong showing in the reverse-grid deciding race saw the Hyundai driver clinch the title by 12 points.

Outgoing champion Ash Sutton was runner-up in the standings ahead of BMW duo Jake Hill and Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington.

With four contenders heading into the final weekend, Ingram, third in the points heading into the decider, claimed pole position and converted his front-row start into a commanding victory in race one.

Hill was third to boost his hopes, while the damaged Ford of Sutton was fourth and Turkington fifth after charging up the order from 10th.

Ingram held off Hill to win his second race of the day in a thrilling duel between the leading two as four-time champion Turkington dropped out of contention despite a strong third-place finish.

Sutton again collected damage and struggled to fifth place, which ultimately set up a final-race showdown between Ingram and Hill.

Eleven points separated the leading pair and Ingram jumped ahead of his title rival on the opening lap as they ran side-by-side for half a lap around the Grand Prix loop.

They continued to be joined together throughout the race in fourth and fifth place, just behind Sutton who again struggled for race pace, before Hill attempted a move on the lap which saw him run wide and drop to seventh.

That gave Ingram the breathing space he needed to come in fifth place and become the first champion in the hybrid era.

There was a double celebration for his team Excelr8 Motorsport as team-mate Dan Lloyd won the final race of the season.

British Touring Car Championship standings

1. Tom Ingram (Hyundai) 394 points

2. Ash Sutton (Ford) 382

3. Jake Hill (BMW) 381

4. Colin Turkington (BMW) 348