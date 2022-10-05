Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Paul Nagle and Kris Meeke famously won a dramatic Rally Mexico in 2017

Irish co-driver Paul Nagle will retire from the sport following the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship in Spain.

Nagle has navigated fellow Irishman Craig Breen since 2019 and will make his 102nd WRC start in Catalunya.

The 44-year-old won five WRC events with Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke.

"It's has been one hell of a rollercoaster and the memories and friends I made will last a life time," said Nagle.

"Big thank you to everyone who followed us around the world over the last 20 years. To my family and friends and especially my wife Cathy, thank you for being there for all of it, in the good days and bad.

"To Craig [Breen] and Kris [Meeke], thank you both for making the dream happen. We have made amazing memories."

Nagle made his WRC debut alongside fellow Irishman Donie O'Sullivan back in 2004, but it was his relationship with Meeke that brought the most success.

The pair won the Intercontinental Rally Championship title in 2009 and claimed their maiden WRC victory in Argentina in 2015 as Meeke became the first British driver to win a WRC event since Colin McRae.

Four more victories followed, including a famous and dramatic win in Mexico in 2017, before Kerry native Nagle joined forces with Breen in 2019.

The all-Irish crew have claimed six podiums for Hyundai and M-Sport Ford.