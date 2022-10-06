Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chrissy Rouse began competing in the British Superbike Championship this year

British Superbikes rider Chrissy Rouse has died after a crash at Donington Park last Sunday.

Rouse, 26, crashed on the first lap of the third race of the season and suffered a "significant" head injury.

He had been in an induced coma since the accident.

"It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse has succumbed to his injuries and passed away peacefully," British Superbikes said on Thursday.

"On behalf of Chrissy's family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days. As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy."

MSVR, the company that runs British Superbikes, added it is "now working with the coroner, police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident".

Rouse, from Newcastle, won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2020 and moved to Superbikes earlier this year.