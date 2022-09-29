Chadwick's win on home soil at Silverstone was one of five W Series races she has taken victory in so far this season

Jamie Chadwick says "consistency" has been key as she heads to Singapore on the verge of a third W Series title.

The British driver leads the championship by 75 points and will secure the title with four races still remaining if she finishes in front of rivals Alice Power and Beitske Visser.

The 24-year-old has won five of the six races so far this year.

"Any season you want to win and I think this year has been a really good year for us," Chadwick told BBC Points West.

"To come in this year with the added motivation of knowing what I want to achieve and having that set from the outset, I was really happy that we've so far been able to put it into practice.

"But the season is still not over yet and there's still a bit more I need to achieve."

The Jenner Racing driver, who is also a Williams development driver, has long spoken of her ambition to race in Formula 1.

This summer, Chadwick joined a test in the USA with Indy Lights - the feeder series to IndyCar - as she evaluates options for next year.

"Formula 1 is growing massively so to be a part of that package and gain from that has been great. But also to go to the circuits and cities we're going to - being here in Singapore - it really is a big step up," Chadwick added.

"There's still a lot I need to achieve so getting into the next step up, whatever future series that would be - Formula 3, Formula 2 potentially - is the next focus and having success there.

"I know if I am successful then I'll have the opportunity to go forward in the sport."

Chadwick, who was born in Bath and grew up on the Isle of Man, has dominated the W Series since its creation in 2019, winning the title its inaugural year and again in 2021.

The eight-round, 10-race, all-female contest shares a global stage with Formula 1, with races taking place on the same circuits across the same weekends. This weekend's Singapore round is one of five new circuits introduced in 2022.

"I've not always been the fastest driver, definitely not this year, but we've just been consistent and every weekend been able to fight at the front and have that opportunity to be winning races every weekend. It's just about taking those opportunities," Chadwick said.

"I really feel like the experience of being pushed hard last year and just having that motivation in the off-season as well, to come back and come back stronger, has really helped this year."